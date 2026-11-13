Ukrainian drones set fire to the Volgograd oil refinery

Drones launched a massive attack on Volgograd and Volgograd Region on the night of November 13, and a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery during the strike. New explosions were also heard in the area of the facility.

Andrey Bocharov, governor of Volgograd Region, confirmed the attack involving unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, falling debris caused localized fires at an industrial facility in the southern part of Volgograd.

“As a result of debris from UAVs falling, localized fires were recorded at a facility in Volgograd’s southern industrial zone,” Bocharov said.

The Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, citing monitoring channels, reported a major fire on the territory of the Volgograd oil refinery. Subsequent explosions were heard in the area, but there is no confirmed information about the extent of the damage or any interruption to the refinery’s operations.

According to the Russian media outlet ASTRA, local residents began queuing at gas stations following the attack and the fire at the refinery. Photos and videos of waiting cars were posted on social media. There has been no official announcement of any sales restrictions or confirmed fuel shortages.

One of Russia’s largest refineries

The Volgograd oil refinery is owned by Lukoil and has been operating since 1957. Its annual capacity is approximately 14.8 million tonnes of crude oil. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, petroleum coke, bitumen and base oils.

The facility is one of the main suppliers of petroleum products to Russia’s southern regions. So far, there is no official information on whether the fire affected production units, the extent of the damage, or whether it will impact fuel supplies.

Sources: pravda.com.ua