Xi Jinping to chair APEC leaders’ meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, which will be held on November 18 and 19 in Shenzhen. He will deliver a speech during the forum, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The theme of the meeting is “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.” The forum will bring together the leaders of the 21 economies participating in APEC, with discussions taking place amid tensions over trade, technology and supply chains in the region.

Business summit to begin a day earlier

On November 17 and 18, Xi Jinping will also take part in the APEC CEO Summit. The Chinese president will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech.

The theme of the business forum is “Together Toward Prosperity and a Shared Future.” The issues under discussion include the development of a free trade area in the Asia-Pacific region, connectivity, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and sustainable development, Xinhua reported.

The CEO Summit will be held in parallel with the leaders’ forum. It is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and is part of the program of China’s 2026 APEC host year.

Reception and bilateral meetings

During the visit, leaders and representatives of the APEC economies will be invited to an official reception hosted by Xi Jinping. The Chinese president will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign leaders on the sidelines of the forum.

The meeting in Shenzhen will mark China’s third time hosting the APEC leaders’ forum, following Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014. Around 300 meetings and events are planned in various cities across the country during the current “China Year” of APEC, Xinhua reported.

Leaders’ Week will begin with working meetings of senior officials and business organizations, culminating in the leaders’ meeting in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19.

Sources: english.news.cn, news.cgtn.com