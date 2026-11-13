Iran Claims to Have Destroyed U.S. Radar in Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had destroyed a U.S. early warning system in Bahrain. The claim was circulated by the Nour News agency as part of a report on a retaliatory operation against U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to the Iranian account, the strike was carried out by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and targeted U.S. infrastructure on the island, including facilities linked to the U.S. Fifth Fleet. Iran presented the operation as a response to U.S. airstrikes on the country's southern coast, including targets in the Sirik area.

“A decisive response”

That is how Iranian state television described the attack, as quoted by Reuters. Reports from Tehran did not specify the type of weapon used, the number of missiles or drones launched, or whether there were any casualties in the strike.

How the exchange of strikes began

On June 26, U.S. Central Command said that American forces had struck missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites in Iran. Washington said the actions were taken following a drone attack on the commercial vessel “Ever Lovely” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran rejected the American assessment of the operation and linked its subsequent strikes to the attacks on targets in Hormozgan Province. The Nour News agency identified Sirik as one of the areas affected by the U.S. actions. On June 28, Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted eight U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones.

What has been confirmed

Bahrain confirmed that Iranian drones had been directed at the country's territory. The U.S. side, however, has not confirmed that a specific early warning system was destroyed.

A later analysis by The Associated Press, based on satellite imagery and conversations with regional officials, showed damage to facilities linked to U.S. radars in Bahrain. The analysis confirmed damage to protective structures and infrastructure, but did not conclusively establish that the system identified by Iran had been completely destroyed. Thus, the claim that a radar was destroyed remains an Iranian military account for which no independent official confirmation has been provided.

Sources: nournews.ir, investing.com, apnews.com