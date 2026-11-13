Trump: I Could Destroy Iran in Three Days, but We Chose the Civilized Way

US President Donald Trump said he could end the conflict with Iran immediately, but refrained from launching more extensive strikes at the request of several Middle Eastern countries. He named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“I could end it immediately. At the request of the countries I am trying to protect, we chose a slightly longer and more civilized path,” Trump said in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. According to him, Saudi Arabia had urged him “to leave things as they are for a while.” Trump added that if it had not been for those requests, “I would have gone further.”

The US president said that the United States had already carried out significant strikes against Iran, but had deliberately left the bridges, power system and manufacturing facilities largely intact. He said one major bridge had been destroyed, but that the energy sector had not been attacked.

“If I wanted to destroy them, their energy would be gone in one day, their bridges would be gone in one day, and their manufacturing facilities would be gone in one day. I would need only three days—one for each target,” Trump said.

These assessments were made by the US president and were not accompanied by newly presented public data on the extent of the damage inflicted. Trump also raised the possibility of striking a site called Pickaxe Mountain if Washington established that there was activity there. According to the Associated Press, the facility is connected to Iran’s nuclear program.

Washington Withdraws Diplomatic Initiative

Trump’s statement came against the backdrop of a shift in the US position. In a separate message, the president said that the United States no longer needed a deal with Iran and ordered Vice President J.D. Vance to focus his attention on domestic political issues.

Vance had been involved in efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict, which has continued for more than eight months. The proposals included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and imposing restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. According to The Washington Post, the shift keeps the naval blockade and economic pressure on Tehran in place, but does not rule out diplomatic contacts altogether.

Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, and after meeting with the Qatari prime minister at the White House, Trump said the military operations had “effectively ended.” At the same time, he said he would resume the strikes if the talks produced no results.

The Gulf Insists on Caution

According to Trump, the reason for holding back is the risk of new Iranian attacks against neighboring countries. Iran has launched thousands of missiles and drones at US allies in the Persian Gulf, The Washington Post reported. The five countries named by Trump are among those trying to keep channels for negotiations open.

The Strait of Hormuz remains crucial for energy supplies. Oil shipments through the strait have recovered to near prewar levels, but vessels are passing under escort from the US Navy, while British authorities reported new attacks on tankers.

So far, no deadline has been announced for the definitive end of the conflict. Washington is simultaneously maintaining military pressure and leaving open the possibility of new strikes, while the Gulf states are calling for more time for diplomatic efforts.

Sources: apnews.com, jpost.com, washingtonpost.com