Drone debris set fire to a medical facility in Kyiv

Fallen debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle caused a fire in a building of a medical facility in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. The incident occurred during the night of November 13 amid a drone attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported: “In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a building of a medical facility caught fire as a result of falling debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle.”

The report does not specify which medical facility was affected, the extent of the damage or whether the building was evacuated. No information has been reported about people killed or injured. The Ukrainian side has also not specified whether the fire has been completely extinguished.

The incident was part of a nighttime attack on Kyiv, during which debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Further details about the consequences are expected from the city authorities and emergency services.

Sources: pravda.com.ua