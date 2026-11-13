China: Trump-Xi-Putin meeting must take into account the concerns of all sides

A possible meeting between the presidents of the United States, China and Russia – Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin – will have to take into account the concerns of each country and be based on reciprocity. This was reported by the Chinese newspaper Global Times, citing Chinese political analysts.

The possible talks could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. China’s Foreign Ministry says Beijing is maintaining communication with the relevant countries regarding a meeting between the three heads of state. There is no final confirmation of whether the talks will take place, or of their format or agenda.

Different priorities ahead of the meeting

Discussions about the possible meeting intensified after a phone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to the Chinese side, the conversation was “positive and constructive”, and the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to constructive relations and strategic stability.

“This conversation sends a positive political signal,” said Yang Xiyu, a senior researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, as quoted by Global Times. According to him, Beijing and Washington share a desire to build on the achievements of the previous meeting between the leaders and preserve the development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese analyst points out that Taiwan remains Beijing’s main issue. China insists that the United States comply with its commitments and the three joint Sino-American communiqués. Other Chinese concerns include US trade restrictions and the resilience of supply chains.

The US version of the conversation between Wang Yi and Rubio places a different emphasis. It says the two discussed the importance of high-level talks in promoting peace and nuclear disarmament, including as part of a possible meeting with Russia. Global Times notes that the Chinese statement on the conversation mentions neither nuclear disarmament nor a trilateral meeting.

Washington seeks a diplomatic outcome

According to Zhang Jiadong of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, the differences are related to China’s role as host of the forum and to the United States’ diplomatic objectives. In his view, Washington may see the meeting as an opportunity to demonstrate influence and achieve a diplomatic outcome.

Another possible effect is the restoration of channels for dialogue between the United States and Russia and the mitigation of risks related to their relations and the war in Ukraine. Chinese analysts, however, stress that any talks should be prepared in a way that takes into account the interests of all three countries on an equal footing.

Donald Trump has already said that he expects to meet with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in China. By the start of the APEC forum, it remains to be clarified whether the three will sit at the same table and which issues they will discuss.

Sources: globaltimes.cn, apnews.com