Trump wants to resolve the Cuba issue before the end of his term

US President Donald Trump said he wants to resolve the Cuba issue before the end of his term. He did not rule out the use of military force against the island but announced no specific plan or timetable for action.

“I would like to resolve it before the end of my term,” Trump said in an interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt, published on November 12. The president pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as someone who could lead US policy toward Cuba.

Rubio is of Cuban descent and is a former senator from Florida. According to Trump, the secretary of state has a strong interest in finding a solution for the island. The US president said that Cuba is in serious condition and that it would be good to help the people who left the country after being “treated very badly” there.

Trump did not rule out a military operation

Asked whether he would consider the limited use of military force or a short operation against Cuba, Trump replied: “Yes, absolutely, I would consider it.” The statement does not mean that a decision has been made to take military action, but shows that Washington is keeping this option on the table.

In September, Trump said that the US and Cuba could reach an agreement and that a military operation might not be necessary. His latest words, however, are more emphatic regarding the timeframe in which his administration wants to achieve a change in relations with Havana.

Washington increases pressure on Havana

The Trump administration stepped up economic pressure on Cuba in 2026. In early November, the US announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and entities linked to the Cuban government, military and oil sector. The measures are part of a broader pressure policy aimed at the island’s political and economic leadership.

Trump did not specify exactly what he meant by “resolving” the Cuba issue. His words do not make clear whether he was referring to a political transition, a new agreement with Havana, a change in economic restrictions or another form of pressure.

Sources: news.sbs.co.kr, aol.com, investing.com