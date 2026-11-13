Drone attack hits Rostov-on-Don and the region

Rostov-on-Don and parts of Rostov Region were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles during the night of November 13. Fires broke out in the city and in Aksaysky District, while debris damaged residential buildings, a production facility and private homes, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

A production facility was affected in Rostov-on-Don’s Sovetsky District. According to Slyusar, a fire broke out there over an area of 20 square meters, with no injuries reported.

Windows in a five-story residential building were shattered in Oktyabrsky District. Residents were evacuated, with the governor stating that there were no injuries. Three passenger cars also caught fire in the area.

The largest fire was recorded in Aksaysky District, where a warehouse covering an area of 1,500 square meters was ablaze. “A fire broke out in a warehouse covering an area of 1,500 sq. m. Efforts to contain it are under way. Information about any injured people is being уточнена,” Yury Slyusar wrote.

Drone debris also damaged four private homes in the hamlet of Koluzaevo, in Azovsky District. Roofs, doors and windows were affected, while a gas pipe was damaged in one of the houses. No fire broke out and there were no reports of injuries.

The danger of new attacks remains

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that 76 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov during the night. It was not specified how many of them had been directed at Rostov Region.

The governor warned that the danger of further drone attacks continued and urged residents to leave open areas, remain indoors and stay away from windows. Emergency crews are working to deal with the aftermath of the falling debris and the fires.

As of the latest official reports, there was no confirmed information about fatalities in the attack. Information about possible injuries in the warehouse fire in Aksaysky District is still being уточнена.

Sources: interfax.ru, tass.ru, news.ru