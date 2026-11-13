A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Crete

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 45 kilometers, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The data on the event confirmed the magnitude and depth of the earthquake.

The epicenter was 68 kilometers south of the port city of Heraklion, which has a population of around 137,000. The earthquake was felt in the city, with many people being awakened by the prolonged shaking and loud rumbling.

Local authorities have not reported any alerts about damage. So far, there have been no reports of material damage or injured people linked to the tremor.

Sources: focus-news.net