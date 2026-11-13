Radev in Dublin: AI and Ukraine on today’s agenda

Rumen Radev is continuing his visit to Dublin by taking part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the European Union. The main topics today are the use of artificial intelligence to boost European competitiveness, the risks to society and security, as well as the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the published indicative programme, the leaders’ welcome and brief statements to the media will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time. The working session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., while the working lunch will be held at 1:00 p.m. The meeting is expected to conclude with a press conference at around 4:15 p.m. local time.

Artificial intelligence is the leading topic

The leaders will discuss how Europe can reduce its dependencies across the artificial intelligence value chain, develop its own capabilities and secure infrastructure, energy and investment for the technology sector. Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, will take part in the discussion.

The second part of the discussion will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence on fundamental rights, child protection, democratic processes, the labour market and cybersecurity. Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton is also among the invited guests.

European Council President António Costa has set the goal of outlining common strategic guidelines for the EU’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty. The agenda also includes a discussion on the international governance of the security of the most advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Ukraine and Europe’s role in the negotiations

The leaders will also exchange views on the war in Ukraine, including the peace talks in Abu Dhabi and Europe’s role in shaping the continent’s future security architecture.

In Dublin, Rumen Radev has already stated that Europe must have a place at the negotiating table for ending the war. “We have the strongest instrument for resolving the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and that is diplomacy,” the Bulgarian prime minister said.

During the first day of his visit, Radev also raised the issue of the situation of Bulgarians in North Macedonia. He said that there had been “no change in the authorities’ attitude” in Skopje and that the problems were deepening. According to him, the issue will be discussed with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

Sources: bntnews.bg, eurocom.bg, twinsnews.bg