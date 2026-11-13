Russian strike on Odesa: two killed, five hospitalized

Two people have been killed and five have been hospitalized following a Russian attack on Odesa, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said. The strike was carried out in the morning, damaging a private residential building and cars.

Initially, Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported that a private home had been damaged and уточнил that information about the other consequences was still being clarified.

“Unfortunately, it has become known that, as a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed in another district of the city,” Lysak said.

Later, Oleh Kiper уточнил that the death toll had risen to two, while five injured people had been taken to hospital. No information was provided about the identities of the victims or the condition of those hospitalized.

Services working at the scene

Relevant services are working at the damaged sites, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are continuing. The extent of the material damage is still being assessed.

The attack came a day after another Russian strike on Odesa, in which three people were killed, according to Ukrainian authorities. An infrastructure facility was targeted at that time.

Sources: ukrinform.ua