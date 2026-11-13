They presented an explosive as a candy: Two men arrested for brutal murder in India

Two men have been detained in India in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man who swallowed an explosive presented to him as a candy. The incident occurred in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, Agence France-Presse reported.

The man, a member of a tribal community, suffered severe injuries after the explosive detonated as he swallowed it. He was taken to hospital but died from his wounds.

“This explosive, used by some communities in the region to kill wild boars, was given to the victim. It detonated when he swallowed it,” said Rekha Singh, a police officer from Dindori.

The two suspects have been charged with murder and detained. One of them is the man who gave the victim the homemade explosive device presented as a sweet.

Police have still not established the motive for what happened. “We have still been unable to establish the motive for this murder, or whether it was anything more than a mistake or a prank. The investigation is ongoing,” Singh said.

The explosive resembled a rasgulla

The device used was a homemade explosive pellet. It is made from a ball of dough filled with explosive powder taken from fireworks or fuse cords.

Its shape resembles a rasgulla – a popular Indian sweet covered in syrup and usually eaten in a single bite. It was this resemblance to the dessert that allowed the explosive to be presented as food.

The investigation must establish whether the device was given intentionally, how it was obtained and what relationship existed between the detainees and the deceased.

Sources: bta.bg