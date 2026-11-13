“Russia Is Interested in People, Not Territories”: Putin’s Words on Ukraine Sparked Fierce Backlash

Vladimir Putin’s statements during his meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner show that Moscow continues to link a possible end to the war to resolving the territorial issue beforehand. This is the assessment of Ukrainian political analyst Olesya Yakhno, published by UNIAN.

Putin met with the American representatives in Moscow on November 12, following talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi. The issues discussed included territories, Europe’s role in the future process and the possible security architecture of the continent. After the meeting, Witkoff and Kushner left for Dublin to brief the Ukrainian and European sides on their contacts with the Russian president.

The Dispute Over the Line of Demarcation

One of Putin’s key positions is that, for Russia, there is only one line of demarcation with Ukraine—the state border. This rules out the proposal to halt hostilities along the actual front line, where the two armies are currently positioned. The Russian claim was also confirmed by the Russian newspaper “Kommersant,” which quoted Putin’s words from the meeting.

Yakhno links this position to Moscow’s refusal to accept a scenario in which military actions stop without prior recognition of Russia’s territorial claims. According to her, such a scenario would leave “gray zones,” whose administration and status could be interpreted differently by the two sides.

“For Russia, according to Putin, what matters are the people, not the territories and their values,” Yakhno writes, adding that the statement can hardly be separated from the destruction and casualties in Ukrainian cities.

The political analyst emphasizes the difference between legal and de facto control. In her view, internationally recognized borders have not been altered by the Russian occupation, while Ukrainian territories, including those under Russian control, remain part of Ukraine under international law.

European Powers as a “Threat”

The other contentious issue is Europe’s role. Putin said that the presence of a European military contingent in Ukraine after a possible cessation of hostilities would be perceived by Moscow as a threat and as a continuation of the war.

This position is part of the broader dispute over who should participate in the negotiations and what security guarantees Ukraine should receive. The American mediators said that European countries must find a way to be represented in the future process, while Moscow insists on discussing a broader security system in Europe.

“These are the same ultimatums, only wrapped in new wording,” Yakhno concludes. She claims that, according to the Russian position, the main goal is to prevent even a diplomatic prospect of returning the occupied territories to Ukrainian control.

So far, no agreement to end the hostilities has been announced. The territorial issue, security guarantees and Europe’s participation remain among the main unresolved topics in the negotiations.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com, kommersant.ru