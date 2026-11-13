Armed man blocks the Bosphorus: waves Turkish and Pakistani flags and tramples Israeli flag

An armed man temporarily halted traffic on Istanbul’s 15 July Martyrs Bridge after stopping his car and climbing onto its roof. The man was waving a Turkish flag and a Pakistani flag, while an Israeli flag lay beneath his feet.

The incident occurred in the morning, while the vehicle was traveling from the Asian to the European side of the city. According to information reported by the Bulgarian News Agency, citing “Türkiye Today,” the man was brandishing a bladed weapon while standing on the car.

Police teams were dispatched to the scene and detained the man. Due to the actions of the law enforcement authorities, traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended in both directions.

Identity and motives not disclosed

Footage of the incident was circulated on social media. It shows the man with the Turkish and Pakistani flags, as well as the Israeli flag beneath his feet.

So far, the identity of the detainee and the reason for his actions have not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether charges will be brought against him.

Sources: bta.bg