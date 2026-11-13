Car belonging to former Ukrainian prime minister’s spokesman explodes in Moscow

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has launched an investigation into a car explosion in Moscow. One person was injured in the blast, while Russian media claim that the vehicle belonged to Serhii Zavorotnyi – a former spokesman for former Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov.

It has not been officially confirmed that Zavorotnyi was indeed the owner of the vehicle. The Kommersant newspaper reported that he had been taken to hospital.

Investigation launched

The Investigative Committee has opened a case over the explosion and sent an investigative team from the Moscow Main Investigative Directorate to the scene. “All circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified,” the agency said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. No official information has been released about an explosive device being used, the possible perpetrators or the motives.

Connection to Serhii Zavorotnyi

According to Russian media, Serhii Zavorotnyi was a spokesman for former Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov. He left Ukraine during the anti-government protests in 2014 and has lived in Russia ever since.

The incident in Moscow is the latest car explosion on Russian territory in the past two days. A day earlier, a high-ranking Russian military officer was killed in a car explosion in St. Petersburg. Russian investigators have also launched an investigation into that case.

Russian authorities are expected to establish the cause of the explosion in Moscow, the identity of the injured person and whether the vehicle was indeed connected to Serhii Zavorotnyi.

Sources: bta.bg, nsn.fm