The successes of Ukraine’s Defense Forces on the front are affecting not only the military situation, but also the positions of international partners and Kyiv’s arguments in negotiations. This was stated by Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a meeting with journalists, Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive actions refute Russian claims that Ukraine is incapable of continuing its resistance. Apostol cited the Dobropillia operation as an example, during which Ukrainian forces halted offensive actions by significant Russian marine infantry forces.

“The results of the operation influenced how representatives of the American military leadership perceived the situation,” Oleh Apostol said.

According to the commander, active operations on the front demonstrate to international partners that Ukraine has the ability to continue the fight. This creates additional arguments for maintaining and expanding military assistance. The reverse dynamic, he said, could increase external pressure on Kyiv to negotiate.

Offensive Operations Only When There Is a Real Chance of Success

Apostol said that Ukrainian forces must plan offensive operations according to the real possibilities of achieving results, rather than solely according to the severity of the situation in individual sectors. Where Russian forces have concentrated significant resources, stabilizing the defense may be the priority.

“An offensive is conducted where there is an opportunity and where success can be achieved,” the commander said.

He warned that an attack against a well-prepared and numerically superior force may fail to produce the necessary result. Therefore, he said, it is important to distinguish offensive objectives from those aimed at stabilizing the front.

In offensive operations, the goal is a specific military result. In stabilization operations, the task is to contain the enemy and exhaust its ability to continue attacks.

Territorial Gains Are Not the Only Criterion

“The effectiveness of operations is determined not only by territorial advances, but also by their impact on the overall situation at the front,” Apostol said.

In this context, Ukrinform reported that in 2026, the actions of the Air Assault Forces contributed to the liberation of more than 800 sq km in the Oleksandrivka direction. The data were announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 8.

Apostol’s statement comes against the backdrop of his assessment that the pace of the Russian offensive has slowed significantly compared with earlier periods of the war. According to him, the Russian army continues to rely on its numerical superiority, but the losses it has suffered are limiting its ability to maintain the same intensity of combat operations.

Sources: ukrinform.ua