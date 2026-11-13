IAEA warns about Iran: nuclear facility in Isfahan remains hidden from international inspectors

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called on Iran to take steps to allow inspectors access to its nuclear facilities and provide information about its stockpiles of enriched uranium. In a confidential report to member states, the agency says it is “increasingly concerned” about a facility in Isfahan that Tehran announced in 2025 but which inspectors have still not been granted access to.

This concerns the Isfahan uranium enrichment plant, known as IFEP. Iran notified the IAEA about it on June 12, 2025, and an inspection was scheduled for the following day. However, it did not take place because of the bombardments that began on June 13.

“The agency does not know the exact location of IFEP, what its status is within the safeguards system, or whether it contains nuclear material,” the report says.

Access to the facilities remains restricted

Iran has also not allowed IAEA inspectors to return to the nuclear facilities hit by Israeli and US strikes during the 12-day military campaign in June 2025. The attacks destroyed or severely damaged other uranium enrichment facilities that are part of the country’s nuclear program.

According to the report, the IAEA is urging Iran to provide the design documentation for IFEP, inform the agency about the condition of its enrichment facilities, and grant access to the bombed sites. Tehran is also expected to provide information about the available quantities of enriched uranium, including material enriched to a level close to that required for the production of nuclear weapons.

IAEA warns of proliferation risk

In March, the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA believed a significant amount of Iran’s most highly enriched uranium was located in the tunnel complex in Isfahan. Without access to the facilities and the necessary information, the agency cannot verify the location and condition of the nuclear material.

“The agency’s lack of information about this nuclear material, as well as the lack of access to the facilities needed to verify it, poses a serious risk of nuclear weapons proliferation and must be addressed with the utmost urgency,” the confidential document states.

Sources: bta.bg, jpost.com