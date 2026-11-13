“Alternative for Germany” widens its lead over Merz – now ahead by 6 points

“Alternative for Germany” is widening its lead over Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative bloc, according to the latest edition of the ZDF Politbarometer. If elections to the Bundestag were held today, the far-right party would receive 28% of the vote, while the CDU/CSU bloc would get 22%. This puts the gap between the two political forces at 6 percentage points.

The AfD’s result is 2 percentage points higher than in the previous poll. At the same time, support for the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union has fallen by 1 point.

Greens overtake Social Democrats

“If there really were elections to the Bundestag next Sunday, the gap between the AfD and the Union would widen again,” the ZDF presentation states.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany, which is the CDU/CSU’s coalition partner in the federal government, receives 13% support. This is a decline of 1 percentage point compared with the previous poll.

The Greens have risen to third place with 15%, after increasing their result by 2 percentage points. The Left is at 10% – 1 point lower than in the previous measurement. The Free Democratic Party receives 3%, while all other parties collectively receive 9%, with none of them reaching at least 3%.

Coalition remains without a majority

Combined support for the CDU/CSU and SPD would not be sufficient for a parliamentary majority. This means that with such a result, the governing parties would not be able to rely independently on enough seats in the Bundestag.

The poll was conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for the ZDF Politbarometer among 1,297 randomly selected citizens eligible to vote. The interviews were carried out by telephone and online between 10 and 12 November. The next edition of the poll is scheduled for 27 November.

Sources: bta.bg, presseportal.zdf.de