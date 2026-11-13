Putin is setting a “mental trap” for Europe: Estonia’s prime minister issues a stark warning

Talks about the architecture of European security before peace is established in Ukraine are a “mental trap” that Vladimir Putin is trying to lure European countries into. Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal said this ahead of the start of the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Dublin.

According to Michal, the main condition for ending the war is for the Russian president to change his objectives. The Estonian prime minister said that the war, aggression and killing of civilians could stop immediately if Putin issued such an order.

Europe is not a neutral mediator

“We must achieve peace on Ukraine’s terms and only then discuss everything else - but not earlier and not at the same time,” Michal said.

Michal described the position that peace must first be achieved on Ukraine’s terms as a clear red line. Only after that, he said, can a discussion begin about the architecture of European security.

The Estonian prime minister expressed doubt that anyone genuinely considers Europe a threat to Russia. In his words, discussing security before the end of the war diverts attention from the central issue - ending Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Regarding the European Union’s possible participation in peace talks, Michal said that Europe was already “at the table” because it supports Ukraine. He stressed that European countries are not neutral mediators, as they are involved in supporting Kyiv and imposing sanctions on Russia.

“Europe’s plan has long been simple: to help Ukraine and put pressure on Russia, and that is how it should remain going forward,” the Estonian prime minister said.

Who can represent Europe

If the European Union is directly represented in the negotiations, it should be by people with the necessary powers who represent the European institutions, Michal said. He named European Council President António Costa and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

In his words, Europe should be represented by people chosen by Europe itself, not by representatives appointed by an outside party.

Michal also backed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s position that funding Ukraine is part of Europe’s core security. He expressed hope that the EU would find a solution for the necessary support, as it has done in the past.

The Estonian prime minister also reaffirmed his full support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO. A day earlier, he described Russia’s attempts to revise the European security system as “psychological games”.

Sources: ukrinform.ua