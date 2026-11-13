Deadly attack in the Russian hinterland: four killed after strike on industrial facility

At least four people were killed in a strike on an industrial facility in Samara Region, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. He did not specify which facility was hit or what weapon was used.

Almost simultaneously, Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov reported that four people had been killed and two injured in a drone attack on an industrial facility in Volgograd’s southern industrial zone.

“Four people were killed and two were injured,” Andrey Bocharov said.

According to Bocharov, the strike caused several localized fires. Reuters described the attack in Volgograd as the deadliest in the city so far.

Fire in the area of the oil refinery

Russian media outlet “Astra” reported that a drone strike caused a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery overnight. Local residents said they had heard numerous explosions and seen firefighting crews in the area.

Photographs sent by residents to “Astra” show several separate fires in the refinery area. An open-source intelligence analyst quoted by the outlet confirmed that the footage showed a fire at the plant. However, there has been no official confirmation that the refinery itself was hit.

The refinery is owned by “Lukoil” and is one of Russia’s major oil-processing facilities. The plant has been operating since 1957 and has the capacity to process around 14.8 million tonnes of oil annually. It produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, petroleum coke, bitumen and base oils.

Previous attacks on industrial facilities

This is not the first strike on industrial facilities in Volgograd Region. On October 2, fires were reported in the area of the oil refinery and at the neighboring “Kaustik” chemical plant.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed strikes on oil facilities in Samara and Volgograd regions. So far, the Russian authorities have not officially identified all the facilities hit and have not provided details about the material damage caused.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, internazionale.it