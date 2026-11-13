Kallas: Kushner finally acknowledged that Europe must participate in the peace talks

Europe must participate in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and influence their outcome, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said. She was speaking before the start of the informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin.

„We saw Jared Kushner finally acknowledge what I have been saying for a year and a half: Europeans are needed for any agreement between Russia and Ukraine, as well as for its implementation. That is precisely why Europeans must be at the negotiating table,“ Kallas said.

A ceasefire first

According to her, European participation should not be limited to being present in the negotiating room. Europe must have the ability to influence the decisions that will determine the terms of any potential peace agreement.

„The most important thing is to adhere to what has been agreed: a ceasefire first, followed by any negotiations on a peace agreement,“ Kallas stressed.

She said that Russia consistently puts forward maximalist demands and that Europe must also stand by its maximalist positions when the talks begin. Kallas did not specify the exact list of European conditions in her statement.

Warning of a „Russian trap“

The EU High Representative also warned against discussions about the future architecture of European security. In her view, such an approach could divert attention from the central fact that there is still no ceasefire, while European countries are beginning to listen to Russian demands.

„We have one aggressor and one victim. The aggressor has no legitimate security concerns, because no one has ever attacked it. It was attacking others. Do not lose focus,“ Kallas said.

Europe’s role in potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine is among the topics being discussed by the leaders of the EU member states in Dublin. Kallas’s statement makes it clear that the European position is that peace talks should be preceded by a ceasefire, and that European countries should participate not only formally but also exert influence over the final outcome.

Sources: ukrinform.ua