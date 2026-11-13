Kallas: Putin does not want to see me at the negotiating table on Ukraine

Russia does not want Kaja Kallas to be among the representatives of the European Union in possible negotiations, she said herself ahead of the informal meeting of the European Council in Dublin. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy insisted that Europe needs a strong team to defend the common position of the 27 member states.

“I know that the Russians do not want me. But do we have the right to decide who represents Russia? No. We need a strong team, and I am ready to do this job together with the foreign ministers,” Kallas said, quoted by Ukrinform.

Who should represent the EU

Kallas reaffirmed her position that, as early as 2024, it had been agreed that the European Union would be represented on security and foreign policy matters by the President of the European Council and the EU High Representative.

“If the leaders decide to change this arrangement, of course they can do so, because this is a decision for the leaders. But in my opinion, we should direct our energy towards the substantive issues,” she said.

In her words, Russia should not be given the opportunity to choose the European negotiator. Kallas warned that making a concession on this issue would give Moscow additional levers of influence.

“If we grant it this right, we will in practice give it tools of influence that it should not have,” the EU High Representative said.

Warning against concessions to Moscow

Kallas said that Russia does not want to see strong negotiators on the other side because it is seeking to achieve its maximalist demands. In support of her argument, she recalled an explanation by former Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko of Moscow’s approach.

“First they make threats and issue ultimatums, they use force, and then they simply wait, because in the West there will always be people who will offer them something they did not have before. And every time they go further and further,” Kallas said.

According to her, every party in negotiations is interested in the weakness of its opponent because that makes it easier to achieve its goals. She added that over the past two years she had represented all 27 member states, rather than expressing a personal position.

Kallas has already said that Europe should not merely be present at negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, but should also influence their outcome.

Sources: ukrinform.ua