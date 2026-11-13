Starshield restrictions reported over the occupied territories in Ukraine

Restrictions on the operation of Starshield have been reported over the entire territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. The limit is 161 kilometers per hour, while no such restriction has been identified over areas under Ukrainian control.

“As of today, specialists from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have identified a limit of 161 km/h over the entire territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russians. At the same time, no restrictions have been identified in the territory under Ukraine’s control,” a source from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense told Ukrinform.

Kyiv seeks explanations from SpaceX

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is holding talks with SpaceX representatives to obtain explanations for the restriction and find a solution to the problem. In parallel, the Ukrainian side is turning to the U.S. Department of Defense for additional clarification.

So far, no reason has been publicly given for the imposition of the restriction, nor has it been reported when Starshield’s operation over the occupied territories could be restored without a limit.

Zelensky reported the disruptions on November 12

On November 12, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian military units had been reporting serious disruptions in Starshield’s operation along the entire front line and over the temporarily occupied territories for several days. He noted that the system restrictions reduce the permitted speed to 161 kilometers per hour, or 100 miles per hour.

Zelensky suggested that the restrictions may be linked to decisions by individual representatives of the United States who effectively do not recognize these territories as Ukrainian. This remains an assumption, and the reason for the restriction has not been publicly confirmed.

Sources: ukrinform.ua