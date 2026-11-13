Kallas: Russia is luring us into a trap with the issue of security

Europe risks falling into Russia’s traps if it begins discussing the security architecture of the continent before a ceasefire has been achieved in Ukraine. This was stated by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in Dublin.

“If we start discussing Russia’s demands regarding the security architecture in Europe, we will fall into the traps Russia is setting for us. These traps are intended to divert our attention from the absence of a truce,” Kallas said. According to her, the first step must be to halt the fighting, while discussions on broader European security issues should be left for a later stage.

Disagreement between Washington and Moscow

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on November 12, and subsequently held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin. According to the envoys, Russia had given the green light for European representatives to be included in the next round of negotiations.

The Kremlin, however, denied that it had withdrawn its objections to such participation. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow first wanted to understand Europe’s intentions and whether it was ready to contribute to the peace process before deciding whether the talks should be expanded.

Who will speak on behalf of Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe’s participation in the peace talks would be important not only to support Ukraine, but also to protect European interests.

EU countries are discussing who should represent Europe. Kallas ruled out Russia having a say in the choice. One of the options under discussion is for Kaja Kallas to participate together with European Council President António Costa. France and Germany propose that they and the United Kingdom continue to speak in the negotiations, which would also allow London to participate despite no longer being an EU member.

The decision on the composition of the European representation must be made within one or two weeks. At the same time, European leaders insist that the talks should not displace the central issue – a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, apnews.com