Former Wuhan party chief under investigation

Chinese anti-corruption authorities are investigating Wang Zhonglin, the former party chief of Hubei Province and its administrative center, Wuhan. He is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and law” – a formulation commonly used in corruption investigations. The information was reported on Friday by China’s anti-corruption agency.

Wang Zhonglin is 64 and was appointed party secretary of Wuhan in February 2020, during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. He replaced Ma Guoqiang, who was removed amid criticism of the city’s initial handling of the epidemic.

“Serious violations of discipline and law”

After rising to power in Wuhan, Wang Zhonglin continued his political career at a high level. In 2021, he was appointed governor of Hubei, and in 2024 he took charge of the provincial party organization – the highest political office in Hubei. He is also a member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

Earlier in 2026, Wang left his leading role in the province after being appointed to a senior position in China’s parliament. The news of the investigation comes after a series of actions against other high-ranking officials who governed Hubei during the pandemic.

Former provincial party secretary Jiang Chaoliang received a suspended death sentence for bribery in August. In May, an investigation was launched against former governor Wang Xiaodong. Former Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang, meanwhile, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in October.

No specific charges, alleged violations or deadline for completing the investigation were cited in the announcement concerning Wang Zhonglin. The investigation itself does not constitute an established finding of guilt.