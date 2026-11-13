Merz to the US: No surprises in the talks on Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on the United States not to make “surprises” in the expected peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. He delivered his message in Dublin ahead of the informal meeting of European Union leaders.

“Some here in Dublin fear that this could turn into a second Anchorage moment,” Merz said. He was referring to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage.

“That is why I want to convey our message to the United States very clearly: please, no surprises. Continue to act as part of Team Europe and Team Ukraine,” the German chancellor said.

His statement came after meetings between US and Russian representatives in Abu Dhabi this week. According to Merz, the talks have raised expectations that peace negotiations could begin in the coming weeks, with European countries participating for the first time. European countries insist on having a place in the process because of the direct impact any potential agreement would have on the security of the continent.

Berlin rejects Russia’s focus on European security

Merz rejected Russian calls for Europe’s security architecture to be placed at the center of future discussions. According to him, such an architecture already exists through NATO.

“Future discussions must focus on one central question: under what conditions can Ukraine’s security be guaranteed after peace is achieved? But first, we must actually achieve that peace,” the chancellor said.

Thus, the German position places guarantees for Ukraine after a potential cessation of hostilities at the center of European expectations. Merz stressed, however, that talks on security cannot replace the primary goal – ending the war.

European participation in the next round

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that the next meeting of the negotiating teams had already been scheduled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the American side had managed to negotiate the inclusion of Europeans in the talks.

According to Reuters, the United States has asked Russia to present a new proposal for a future security agreement with Europe. It should include Russian steps to reduce tensions in relations with European countries.

It remains to be seen which European countries will take part in the next round, what format the talks will take and whether Moscow will accept the terms for broader European participation.