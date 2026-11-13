Flooding and a sharp cold snap disrupt Croatia

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in western Croatia, while a sharp cold snap and strong winds further complicated road and maritime conditions. In Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, firefighters carried out 57 interventions over 24 hours, the local portal Poduckun reported.

The municipality of Klana was affected the worst, where a tributary of the Rječina River burst its banks. Water flooded roads, residential and public buildings, as well as basements. The rescue operations involved volunteer fire brigades from Klana and Škalnica, assisted by firefighters from Rijeka.

Flooding was also reported in Crikvenica, Opatija, Novi Vinodolski and other settlements. In the areas of Fužine and Lič, overflowing lakes caused the Ličanka River to burst its banks. Agricultural land, yards, basements and a dog shelter were flooded. Teams pumped out water, removed fallen trees and branches from the roads, and built temporary levees.

„We need to address the causes of the problems in the long term,“ Klana Mayor Sanja Sušnik said, as quoted by Fiuman. She thanked the firefighters, volunteers and local residents who helped manage the aftermath of the rainfall.

Cold snap and strong winds

After unusually high temperatures for this time of year, a sharp cold snap is hitting the country. Strong and gale-force winds are expected, including along the Adriatic coast, as well as sleet and snow in the high mountain regions. In the afternoon, temperatures in most of Croatia will range between 6 and 10 degrees.

The worsening weather is disrupting transport. A queue of around 12 kilometres has formed on Zagreb’s ring road, while restrictions have been introduced for some categories of vehicles because of the strong winds.

According to the Croatian Auto Club, a number of ferry, catamaran and shipping routes have been suspended. The restrictions affect routes from the northern Adriatic to the southern coast. Authorities are warning of wet and slippery roads, reduced visibility and difficult travel in areas experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds.