South Sudan begins voter registration for elections

South Sudan will begin voter registration on November 14 in preparation for the national elections scheduled for December 22. The process will continue until November 28 and will be conducted at 3,161 registration centers in 10 states and three administrative areas.

Gabriel Bol Deng, chairperson of the National Elections Commission, said that 22,127 staff members had been hired for the exercise. According to him, the materials and equipment had already arrived in the capitals of the states and administrative areas, but had not yet been delivered to the individual centers.

“We have 22,127 registration staff. They are ready on the ground, and the materials are available. They have not yet reached the registration centers, but we have already planned the logistics for the next two days,” Deng said.

Citizens will have to present a national identity card, passport or other acceptable document verifying their identity and age. People without official documents will have the option of being identified by traditional leaders through special forms.

Commission urges citizens to register

“All South Sudanese citizens who are eligible to vote are encouraged to take part in the process and exercise their democratic right to register and vote,” the commission chairperson said.

The commission has consolidated the electoral legislation and adopted rules to guide registration and the subsequent electoral process. They also include provisions on the accreditation of media outlets and their conduct during the elections. Civic and voter education is expected to continue throughout the registration period.

“We have a clear law that already sets out the way forward. Third is civic and voter education. That is why we will conduct such training throughout the process,” Deng said.

Elections after repeated postponements

The December 22 vote is planned to be the first national election in South Sudan since it declared independence in 2011. The elections were repeatedly postponed during the transitional period linked to the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Regional and international partners have expressed concerns about funding shortages, limited technical capacity, political divisions and delays in key commitments under the agreement. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has also warned of security and logistical problems, as well as the short time available to prepare for the elections.

The National Elections Commission continues to present December 22 as the date for holding the elections, but preparations remain under pressure due to the delayed deployment of registration infrastructure and unresolved political and organizational issues.