Azerbaijan Deepens Its Ties with Europe

Azerbaijan is strengthening its commitment to Europe with plans for increased energy supplies, a new strategic partnership with the United Kingdom and an active diplomatic agenda on issues concerning Ukraine and Armenia. This became clear during the ninth summit of the European Political Community in Dublin, attended by more than 40 heads of state and government.

President Ilham Aliyev discussed long-term gas contracts and the future of relations between Baku and the European Union with European Council President António Costa. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan is already exporting gas to 10 EU countries, while supplies have increased from 8 to 13 billion cubic metres annually.

„This was an important year for relations between the EU and Azerbaijan,“ Costa said. He pointed out that the peace achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia creates an opportunity for European investments to reach people throughout the region. Costa invited Aliyev to Brussels to continue the talks.

Energy and Transport

The gas pipeline from Baku to Italy, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor and passes through the territories of seven countries, is operating at full capacity. Azerbaijan intends to expand its capacity while also developing renewable energy exports.

During the meeting, the agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria on exporting electricity from renewable sources to European markets was discussed. Costa and Aliyev also discussed the EU’s assessment of the railway project in Nakhchivan and the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe via the Caucasus and the Black Sea.

New Partnership with the United Kingdom

Aliyev and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership. The document provides for closer cooperation in defence and security, trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The two countries declared their support for the development of the Middle Corridor and for transport, logistics and infrastructure projects that facilitate cross-border trade. The declaration was adopted in Dublin on 12 November and provides for an annual meeting to monitor its implementation.

Talks on Ukraine and Armenia

In Dublin, Aliyev also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two discussed economic relations, support for Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and the drone agreement, under which contracts have already been signed. Zelensky thanked Azerbaijan for the electrical equipment and humanitarian aid it had provided.

„We would appreciate it if Azerbaijan found a way to support Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and logistics before winter,“ Zelensky said.

Aliyev also held another meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The talks focused on strengthening peace, transport links, border delimitation, transboundary waters and the future connection of the electricity grids. The TRIPP project for a railway and road link was also discussed. Since November 2025, 105,000 tonnes of cargo have passed through Azerbaijani territory to Armenia.

Sources: euronews.com