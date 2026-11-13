Marine Le Pen ready to meet Zelensky in Brussels

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Marine Le Pen said she was ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and suggested that the conversation take place in Brussels. The leader of the National Rally and the party’s candidate in France’s presidential election said she would inform the Ukrainian ambassador of her readiness.

“Yes, if I can meet him in Brussels, I will tell the Ukrainian ambassador,” Le Pen said during a visit to the Made in France trade show. She identified funding for Ukraine as the main topic of a potential meeting.

“I believe that the venue would be entirely justified, because the reality is that the issue of funding for Ukraine is shaking Europe today,” she added.

The statement comes amid ongoing disputes among European countries over financial and political support for Kyiv. The published information does not indicate whether Zelensky or the Ukrainian side responded to the proposal, nor has a date been announced for a possible meeting.

Le Pen is the National Rally’s candidate in France’s presidential election. According to the reasons she outlined, a potential meeting with Zelensky in Brussels would focus on discussing Europe’s role in funding Ukraine.