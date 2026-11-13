Storms and Landslides Force Evacuations in Italy

Storms have battered Italy for the third consecutive day, causing floods, landslides and major disruption in a number of areas. Liguria and Tuscany are once again among the worst-affected regions.

The Metauro River burst its banks in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, flooding several municipalities. Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside their home in Urbania.

Evacuation Due to Landslide Near Genoa

In Carasco, in the province of Genoa, a building was threatened by a major landslide. It was evacuated overnight, and 10 people left their homes.

In La Spezia, water and mud seeped into dozens of shops, craft workshops and warehouses. Goods, furnishings, machinery and installations were damaged.

“Water and mud seeped into dozens of shops, craft workshops and warehouses, causing serious damage to goods, furnishings, machinery and installations,” the La Spezia branch of “Confcommercio” reported.

Near Ventimiglia, on the Italian-French border, firefighters rescued 16 migrants who were caught off guard by the rapid rise of the Roya River. They had been camping under a railway overpass beside the river during the torrential rains. There were initially concerns that six of them had been swept away by the water, but the rescue operation ended with all 16 people being brought to safety.

Ongoing rainfall is hampering travel and rescue operations in the affected areas, as local services respond to new reports of floods and landslides.

Sources: ansa.it