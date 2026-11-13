50 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, two killed

The number of people injured in the Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 50, including eight children. Two people have been killed, said Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The attack hit an industrial facility and a five-storey apartment block in the city’s Kosmicheskyi district. “The number of injured has risen to 50, eight of them children,” Semikin said.

According to Ukraine’s patrol police, one of those killed was a 17-year-old boy. Earlier reports on the strikes said that one person had been killed and 30 injured, including six children.

Trapped residents rescued

Rescuers pulled out 17 people who had been trapped in their homes. Apartments on three floors of the building were damaged, while fires broke out on the second and third floors. Flames also engulfed cars parked in the courtyard.

Ukrainian authorities said that guided aerial bombs, unmanned aerial vehicles and multiple-launch rocket systems were used in the strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Earlier in the day, a residential area in the city was also attacked, killing a minor and injuring four people.

Rescue operations to deal with the aftermath have been completed. Municipal services are restoring the damaged homes, reports “Ukrainska Pravda.”

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua