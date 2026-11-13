Body of missing worker found after explosion at factory in Turkey

The remains of Barış Güney, who had been missing since the explosion at the HABAŞ Demir Çelik plant in Aliağa, have been found. The number of people killed in the incident near İzmir has reached 19, Türkiye Gazetesi reported.

The explosion occurred on November 9 at the company’s production facility near İzmir. The incident initially claimed the lives of 18 workers, while 15 others were injured. Following the explosion, rescue teams began searching for Güney, as there had been no information about him.

The search continued in the factory area until the teams found the worker’s remains.

Sources: turkiyegazetesi.com.tr