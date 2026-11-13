Erdoğan: COP31 must turn promises into action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on world leaders to move from political commitments to concrete action to address climate change. In a statement following the summit of heads of state and government held as part of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, he stressed that implementing existing international commitments must be the top priority.

Erdoğan thanked the participating leaders, international organisations, multilateral development banks and partners for their support for the climate forum. He said that the presence of so many heads of state and government amid serious international challenges demonstrated the political will for joint action.

“As the Paris Agreement enters its second decade, our discussions have confirmed that addressing climate change is both a scientific necessity and a moral imperative,” the Turkish president said.

According to him, despite differences in economic development and national priorities, the participating countries had demonstrated significant convergence in their positions on key climate issues.

Key topics at COP31 include electrification, green industrialisation, resilience to climate disasters, waste management and financing the climate transition. Particular attention has been paid to the needs of African and Pacific countries, which are among the most vulnerable to the effects of global warming.

Erdoğan stressed the need for more effective early warning systems for natural disasters and better protection for people in high-risk areas. He said that adaptation to climate change must proceed in parallel with measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Access to financing featured prominently in the statement. The Turkish president highlighted the Climate Implementation Bridge initiative as a tool for directing financial resources to countries most in need of support for adaptation, resilience and sustainable development.

He also welcomed support for the international commitment “35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge,” which several countries have already joined. According to Erdoğan, expanding electrification can contribute to energy security and economic development, with each country following its own approach according to its national needs.

The Turkish head of state also highlighted the partnership between Turkey and Australia within the framework of COP31 as an example of international cooperation between countries from different regions. He expressed particular gratitude to Tuvalu and Fiji for their participation in preparing the conference and hosting the preliminary meetings.

Erdoğan stressed that the successful implementation of climate policies requires the active participation not only of governments, but also of businesses, financial institutions, local authorities and civil society.

“COP31 was conceived as an implementation conference,” the president said, calling on participants to preserve the constructive spirit of the negotiations.

In conclusion, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the international community to continue its efforts to implement the Paris Agreement and preserve the achievable goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.