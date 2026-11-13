Europe enters Ukraine talks with an E5 team

Europe will participate in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine through the institutions of the European Union and five countries – Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland. The format, known as „E5“, was agreed by EU leaders at their informal meeting in Dublin.

The decision was announced by European Council President António Costa following the talks in the Irish capital. According to him, the European side will maintain its common position and act in a coordinated manner throughout the diplomatic process.

A united European voice

„We fully support this process and hope it will lead to concrete results. Today, the leaders agreed that our European team for the peace negotiations on Ukraine consists of the institutions of the European Union and the E5 countries – Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland,“ Costa said.

The President of the European Council stressed that the EU’s principles and positions in the negotiations are clearly established. Among Europe’s main priorities are Ukraine’s security, its sovereignty and Europe’s participation in all discussions concerning the country’s future and the security architecture of the continent.

„Europe’s security begins with Ukraine’s security,“ Costa said. He added that the European Union welcomes all diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing Russia back to the negotiating table.

„Europe must speak with one clear, united voice in all discussions that will determine the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent,“ the President of the European Council said.

Format expands previous participation

Until now, various European formats had taken part in diplomatic contacts surrounding the war, including groups in which Germany, France and the United Kingdom played leading roles. The new decision also includes Italy, Poland and the EU institutions, giving European representation a broader political foundation.

American mediators have already held talks with representatives of Russia and Ukraine. European representatives also took part in separate meetings related to the negotiating process, but Moscow had so far opposed direct European participation in the main format.

Costa did not name a specific date for the next round of negotiations. He said the European team would continue to work in close coordination and with complete unity.

Sources: apnews.com, rte.ie