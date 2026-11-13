Ukraine and Sweden discuss schedule for Gripen deliveries

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard discussed the schedule for deliveries of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine in Abu Dhabi. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Sir Bani Yas Forum, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by „European Pravda“.

The talks focused primarily on strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and protecting its energy system ahead of the winter. Sybiha thanked Sweden for its consistent support and its leading role in assisting Ukraine.

„We discussed the schedule for Gripen aircraft deliveries, increasing pressure on Russia and Ukraine’s progress towards joining the EU,“ Sybiha said. He added that Kyiv’s position was clear: „Russia has no place in international sport as long as it continues its war against Ukraine.“

Expectations for the first aircraft

The meeting took place a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected the Swedish Gripen fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine in January or February. The new talks between the foreign ministers focused on the specific delivery schedule, but the statement did not specify the exact number of aircraft or a specific date for the first delivery.

The Swedish Gripens are part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence amid Russian attacks on cities and energy infrastructure. For Kyiv, protecting the energy system is one of the main tasks ahead of the winter season.

New Swedish aid for Ukraine

The talks also addressed the continuation of international aid for Ukraine. In October, Sweden announced a new package worth 500 million Swedish kronor, or nearly 45 million euros. Sybiha thanked Malmer Stenergard for her active stance in support of increasing and accelerating aid.

In addition to military support, the ministers also discussed Ukraine’s European integration and the need for additional pressure on Russia because of the ongoing war.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua