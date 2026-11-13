Von der Leyen: A ceasefire is the first priority in Ukraine

A ceasefire in Ukraine will be the European Union’s first priority in negotiations with Russia, the United States and Ukraine. This must be followed by the agreement of credible security guarantees for Kyiv and the start of discussions on the broader architecture of European security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She said that the EU welcomed the renewed diplomatic activity and the participation of European representatives in the talks. “We will support Ukraine both in wartime and in peacetime,” von der Leyen said.

Europe insists that the fighting must stop first

Brussels’ position was also confirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. According to her, negotiations should not begin with a discussion of a new European security system before a ceasefire has been achieved.

“If we start talking about what Russia wants regarding the security architecture, we are actually falling into the traps Russia is setting for us,” Kallas said in Dublin.

At the same time, the United States, Russia and Ukraine are discussing the possibility of Europe taking part in the next round of negotiations. European Council President António Costa said that representatives of the EU, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland would participate.

New sanctions and a financing plan

The European Commission is preparing its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Von der Leyen said it would be presented before the next European Council meeting, scheduled for November 26 and 27. The specific measures, companies and sectors that will be affected have not yet been announced.

At the same time, the Commission is preparing a proposal to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027. The exact amount and the mechanism for providing the funds have not yet been confirmed.

Under the already agreed €90 billion loan for 2026 and 2027, Ukraine is due to receive a further €45 billion next year. Of this, €31.7 billion is earmarked for the country’s defence capabilities and €13.3 billion for budgetary support. The allocation must be approved by the member states.

Preparing for reconstruction

The European Commission says that, alongside military and budgetary assistance, work is also under way on a framework for Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery. Talks with Kyiv and Washington cover instruments for the country’s future development, attracting private capital and the possible allocation of reconstruction contracts.

Decisions on financing, sanctions and Europe’s participation in the negotiations will be discussed in the coming weeks. The EU is linking progress in the diplomatic process to an actual halt to Russian attacks and guarantees that would prevent new aggression against Ukraine.

Sources: mobil.aa.com.tr, apnews.com