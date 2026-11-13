Tanker collides with river cruise ship near New Orleans

A tanker collided with a river cruise ship near the port of New Orleans, Louisiana. Following the impact, the cruise vessel began taking on water, and a rescue operation was launched at the scene, BNO News reports.

Fox 8 cited a source who said that approximately 150 people were on board the river vessel. So far, there are no officially confirmed figures for the number of dead or injured. The condition of the two vessels after the collision has also not been reported.

Emergency teams are carrying out rescue operations on the Mississippi River. In a message distributed through NOLA Ready, residents were urged: “Avoid the area and allow the crews to work. Updates to follow.”

The cause of the incident has not yet been determined. No details have been reported about the course of the voyage or any possible damage to the tanker. The rescue operation is ongoing, with further information expected about the people on board and the consequences of the collision.

Sources: fox8live.com, wdsu.com