Tusk: Our time has come

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk welcomed the creation of a European format for participation in negotiations on Ukraine. In a post on the social network X, he said that France, Italy, Poland, Germany and the United Kingdom, together with European institutions, would represent Europe in talks with Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

“Peace in Ukraine and the security of Poland and all of Europe are at stake. Our time has come,” Tusk wrote. The five countries are united in the E5 format, which in recent months has established itself as a political mechanism for coordination on issues of European security and support for Ukraine.

President of the European Council António Costa announced that a team of diplomats, including representatives of the European Union and the five countries, would be sent for the next round of talks. The decision was announced following meetings of European leaders in Dublin, where Russia’s war against Ukraine, the peace process and Europe’s security were discussed.

Europe insists on a seat at the table

The format was created following US-backed talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November. Afterward, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow, while European leaders were briefed on the progress of the contacts.

Washington insists that Europe be included in future discussions, as any potential agreement would not only concern the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, but also broader arrangements for the security of the European continent. European representatives have already taken part in talks with the Ukrainian side and US officials, but so far they have not been part of the main format involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

The next round still has no date

It has so far been confirmed that a European diplomatic team will participate in the next round, but no specific date or location has been announced. It has also not been announced exactly which representatives will be appointed by the five countries and the European institutions.

The format will have to reconcile the positions of the E5 countries with the European Union’s common line. Tusk insists that European countries should have a direct say in decisions that could alter the security architecture in Europe, rather than future arrangements being determined without their participation.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr