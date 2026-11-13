Ľuboš Blaha: Even the most ardent Europhiles can no longer listen to Kaja Kallas

Slovak MEP Ľuboš Blaha shared a video showing a group of Members of the European Parliament leaving the plenary chamber shortly after the start of a speech by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. The footage is from the 11 November session dedicated to Ukrainian children who, according to European institutions, were forcibly transferred to Russia or are in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Blaha described the scene as a mass exodus from the chamber. “Even the most ardent Europhiles can no longer listen to Kallas,” he said, linking the departure to her remarks about the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children.

In an official video recording of the session, Kallas said that more than 20,500 Ukrainian children had been illegally deported from occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia. She called for the UN, UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross to be granted access to the children under Russian control.

The following day, Parliament adopted a resolution on the issue by 536 votes to 8, with 37 abstentions. The document cites 20,651 confirmed cases of the deportation or forcible transfer of Ukrainian children as of September 2026. The resolution calls for their immediate, safe and unconditional return.

Blaha said that Kallas does not allow questions during her speeches, thereby preventing the use of the “blue card” procedure, through which an MEP can request a brief question to the speaker. This is his assessment of the specific session and has not been confirmed in the official materials reviewed.

The Slovak politician described Kallas’s speech as “propaganda lies” and said that evacuation should not be called deportation. He also claimed that Russia was working to reunite evacuated children with their families and that the data on deportations had been fabricated in Kyiv and Brussels.

Sources: euronews.com, apnews.com