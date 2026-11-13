Sirens and Drones at US Bases in the UK

Sirens sounded near the US military air bases RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, as well as near RAF Feltwell in the neighboring county of Norfolk. Local residents heard the alerts at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, while a message in English with an American accent was broadcast over loudspeakers, instructing people to remain in their homes and seek shelter.

The US Air Force confirmed that security personnel at RAF Lakenheath had responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity. “No military personnel were injured, and no aircraft or infrastructure was affected,” a US Air Force spokesperson said. According to him, US forces are working with the British authorities to ensure the safety of military personnel, civilian employees, contractors and their families.

Residents in the area described the alarming situation on social media and to British media outlets. Nicole Baraklow, who lives near RAF Feltwell, said she initially thought she was hearing strange music coming from a car. “It continued for about five minutes, and then we heard an American man’s voice telling people to stay inside and take shelter,” she told the Daily Mail.

West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy said he had sought information from RAF Lakenheath. According to him, it was confirmed that there was no threat to the public and that the situation had been resolved. He urged residents to report any suspicious or unusual activity, and called on the Ministry of Defence and the US Air Force to keep the public informed insofar as this did not compromise operational security.

The incident occurred several days after at least 12 US aircraft were moved from RAF Mildenhall. Nine KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft were sent to bases in the UK, Germany and Spain, while three V-22 Osprey aircraft used by US special forces were moved to RAF Lakenheath.

US officials, cited by international media, have linked the move to a threat originating from Iran. The exact nature of the threat has not been made public. Meanwhile, the security level at RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath was raised to Force Protection Condition Charlie — the second-highest level, used when there is intelligence indicating a probable terrorist attack.

The heightened security also follows the September incident near RAF Fairford. British police found petrol, but no explosives, while searching vehicles that had approached the base. Two men have been charged in connection with the case, with prosecutors alleging that one of them attempted to assist Iranian intelligence. Tehran denied any involvement.

The US Air Force has reported no damage or injuries in the latest drone incident. The investigation into the activity over RAF Lakenheath is ongoing.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, news.sky.com