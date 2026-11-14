Billions in cash discovered in investigation against former Hungarian minister

Hungarian investigators have discovered a total of 5,071,632,000 forints, €2,658,350 and $1,257,100 during coordinated actions in criminal proceedings against Member of Parliament and former Minister of National Development Miklós Seszták.

The operation was carried out on November 12 and 13 at several locations in Budapest and the counties of Pest, Békés and Nógrád. According to the National Service for Recovery and Protection of Assets (NVVH), the money was found in forests, where it had been buried, as well as in agricultural and storage buildings.

Some of the funds were found hidden in a residential property. Investigators also discovered a large safe placed in a concealed location. The statement did not specify the particular settlements where the searches were conducted.

The money has been deposited with the state treasury

The cash found was deposited with the Hungarian State Treasury on November 13. “The total amount of the funds discovered is 5,071,632,000 forints, €2,658,350 and $1,257,100,” the NVVH statement said.

Employees of the National Bureau of Investigation, the Forensic Technology Department and the Special Police participated in the investigative actions. Assistance was also provided by the National Tax and Customs Administration and the Hungarian State Treasury.

The statement did not specify the origin of the funds, the particular crimes involved in the proceedings, or whether charges had been filed or arrests had been made. No further procedural actions in the case were announced either.

Sources: mti.hu