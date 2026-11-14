Russian Embassy in the US Opens Book of Condolences

The Russian Embassy in Washington opened a book of condolences following the death of Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev. The diplomat died in Moscow on November 11 at the age of 66.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Darchiev had died suddenly. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova clarified that the cause was a chronic illness. The two statements provided no further medical details.

“Alexander Nikitich devoted his entire life to firmly defending Russian interests in North America and building equal relations with the United States,” the Russian Embassy said.

A Diplomat Who Played a Key Role in Relations with the US

Darchiev had headed Russia’s diplomatic mission in Washington since March 2025. His appointment came at a time when Moscow and Washington resumed diplomatic contacts and began talks on normalizing relations.

In February 2025, he led the Russian delegation at talks with the United States in Istanbul. The discussions focused on restoring the operation of the embassies and other practical issues in bilateral relations.

Before his appointment in Washington, Darchiev was Russia’s ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. He then headed the North America Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry. Earlier, he had also worked at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

Condolences from the American Side

The US State Department has expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the Russian ambassador. The American side was informed of his death but has not announced details about the upcoming funeral.

The American agency “The Associated Press” reported that Russia’s Foreign Ministry had still not specified a date and location for the funeral or a memorial ceremony. The ministry said that additional information would be published later.

In Washington, the Russian flag was flown at half-staff, while flowers were left in front of the diplomatic mission’s building. The opening of the book of condolences gives members of the diplomatic corps and other visitors an opportunity to pay tribute to Darchiev’s memory.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, kommersant.ru