Elon Musk to Accompany Trump on His Trip to China

Elon Musk is expected to accompany US President Donald Trump on his upcoming trip to China, Reuters reported, citing a US official. Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, will be part of a business delegation accompanying the US president.

Trump will begin his Asian tour with a visit to the Philippines, where he will attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He will then travel to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19.

The US president is expected to be in the Philippines between November 16 and 18 before continuing on to China. In Shenzhen, Trump will meet with representatives of Asia-Pacific countries, while talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping are among the main highlights on the agenda.

Musk Is Once Again Part of the Business Delegation

According to Reuters and reports by the „South China Morning Post“, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach is also expected to join the delegation. The presence of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang remains uncertain.

Musk already traveled to China with Trump in May 2026. At the time, a group of US executives accompanied the president, with a focus on trade and economic relations between Washington and Beijing.

Trump himself said he expected to meet with Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC forum.

„I think I will meet with President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin,“ Trump said.

Final Lineup Has Not Yet Been Announced

At present, reports indicate that Musk is expected to join the trip, but the full official makeup of the US delegation has not been released. The upcoming visit will combine high-level diplomatic meetings with talks on trade, technology and US companies' access to the Chinese market.

Sources: investing.com, scmp.com