One dead and 30 injured in gas explosion in Argentina

One person has died and 30 have been injured in a gas explosion in Remedios de Escalada, in the Lanús municipality of Argentina. The injured were taken to various hospitals, Lanús Mayor Julián Álvarez said. According to him, one fatality was confirmed at the scene, while 30 people were transported for medical treatment.

“So far, we have managed to confirm one person dead at the scene, and we have information about 30 injured people who were transported by the emergency services of the Lanús municipality,” Álvarez said.

Machine damaged gas pipe

The explosion occurred at the intersection of Coronel Beltrán and Del Valle Iberlucea streets, in a busy commercial area of Remedios de Escalada. According to La Nación, the incident began during work to upgrade the gas network, when a machine damaged a pipe and caused a gas leak. A fire and a powerful explosion followed.

Initially, 20 people were reported injured, five of them in serious condition. Later, the number of injured rose to 30, and the municipality also confirmed a death.

Fire prompted evacuation

Residents, shopkeepers and nearby facilities, including a school and a nursing home, were evacuated after the explosion. Seven fire crews took part in extinguishing the blaze, while MetroGAS teams worked to stop the gas supply. The fire continued to be fed by the damaged pipe, making the rescue teams’ efforts more difficult.

The municipality also reported that two people could not be accounted for after the explosion. The investigation is expected to establish the causes of the damage to the gas pipeline and the circumstances surrounding the subsequent explosion.

Sources: eldiariosur.com, lanacion.com.ar, videos.clarin.com