Rubio: Victory over Iran means ensuring Tehran never has nuclear weapons

The United States will consider victory in the conflict with Iran achieved only if the Islamic Republic never possesses nuclear weapons. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this following a speech before the Federalist Society in Washington.

„I think victory means ensuring that they never, in any way, possess nuclear weapons. That means not having the means to produce them or the equipment with which to build them,“ Rubio said.

According to him, the economic damage the United States is inflicting on the Iranian government is already so great that a new military operation is not necessary. Rubio said the pressure had weakened Iran „to such an extent“ that Washington could achieve its objectives without resuming the strikes.

Pressure instead of a new military operation

The statement confirms the position Rubio presented to the G7 countries on November 10. At the time, he said that U.S. sanctions and the naval blockade were working so effectively that there was no need for large-scale combat operations against Iran.

According to Reuters, the U.S. strategy includes restricting Iran’s revenues and putting pressure on shipping. Rubio said that the economic cost to Tehran was increasing, while Washington retained the option of using military force if necessary.

Axios reported, citing three participants in a meeting with Rubio, that President Donald Trump’s administration had chosen a third approach between resuming the war and an immediate diplomatic agreement – continuing the economic strangulation of the Iranian regime. According to the outlet, no deadline has been announced for this strategy.

Washington insists on a lasting guarantee

The U.S. position is not limited to destroying or damaging individual nuclear facilities. Rubio insisted that Iran must also be deprived of the financial, technical and scientific capabilities to restore its program.

The secretary of state said Trump could have avoided an unpopular war and left the problem to the next president, but chose not to do so. According to Rubio, the goal of U.S. policy is for Iran to have neither nuclear weapons nor the resources to develop them.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, axios.com