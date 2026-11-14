Ukrainians’ trust in NATO falls to 44%

Ukrainians’ trust in NATO has fallen from 55% in 2025 to 44% in 2026. This is the sharpest decline among the international organisations included in Rating Group’s annual survey commissioned by the European Union Advisory Mission in Ukraine. Half of those surveyed say they do not trust the Alliance.

The European Union remains the most trusted international organisation in the country, but it too has recorded a decline – from 63% in 2025 to 59% in 2026. Trust in the International Monetary Fund stands at 56%, while trust in the Council of Europe is 49%. The UN is trusted by 43% of respondents, while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe receives 38% trust.

Trust in NATO is lowest in the east

Regional differences are significant. In the eastern parts of Ukraine, trust in NATO stands at 33%, while in the western regions and Kyiv it reaches 50%. The strongest support for the Alliance is expressed by young Ukrainians aged between 18 and 29 – 50%.

The survey was conducted between 18 and 23 September 2026 through telephone interviews with 2,000 adults. The sample did not include temporarily occupied territories and areas without Ukrainian mobile coverage. The maximum margin of error is 2.2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Trust in international partners is also declining

The results were presented in Kyiv on 11 November. In the published 2026 data, the comparative figure for NATO is listed as 55%. The material containing the results of the 2025 survey records 54%, indicating a difference of one percentage point in the way the previous result was presented.

“The results show that Ukrainians clearly distinguish between individual institutions and areas of reform. High trust in some services can coexist with strong dissatisfaction with progress in other areas,” said Oleksii Antypovych, director of Rating Group.

In the same study, the highest levels of trust among Ukrainian institutions were recorded by the State Emergency Service – 96%, and the National Guard – 83%. The police are trusted by 42% of respondents, the judiciary – by 27%, and the Office of the Prosecutor General – by 19%.

Sources: byteseu.com