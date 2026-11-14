Drone kills man in private home in Belgorod Region

A man was killed and another person was injured after a drone attacked a private home in the settlement of Proletarsky in Belgorod Region’s Rakityansky District, the regional operational headquarters reported. According to local authorities, the house was destroyed and a fire broke out.

“In the settlement of Proletarsky, a drone attacked a private home. One person was killed and another was injured,” the statement from the operational headquarters said, as quoted by local media. Russian authorities described the strike as Ukrainian. There has been no confirmation from the Ukrainian side that it was responsible for the specific attack.

Casualties and damage in other Russian regions

The latest incident in Belgorod Region comes after one of the largest drone attacks on Russian regions this year. For the night of November 13, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported that 1,198 unmanned aerial vehicles had been intercepted or destroyed. According to the ministry, they were detected over 16 regions, the Moscow region, Crimea and the Black Sea waters.

The most serious consequences were reported in Volgograd Region. Four employees were killed and two others were hospitalized after debris fell and local fires broke out in the southern industrial zone of Volgograd, the regional administration said. The data was quoted by TASS.

Five high-rise residential buildings were damaged in Rostov-on-Don. A man was injured in the city, and a temporary accommodation center was opened for residents of one of the affected buildings. Five private homes were damaged in the Azov District, with a gas pipeline also affected at one of the properties. Debris caused fires in a warehouse covering approximately 1,500 square meters, a production facility and vehicles.

In Voronezh Region, Russian authorities reported 32 drones destroyed. Debris damaged an outbuilding and a car, but there were no reports of injuries.

According to the latest published data, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has not issued a new overall tally of the number of drones directed at the country since the attacks began during the night of November 14.

Sources: belgorod-news.ru, tass.ru, interfax.ru