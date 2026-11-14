Patriot missile license blocked at the Pentagon

The process of issuing Ukraine a license to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems has been blocked at the Pentagon. The documents have still not been processed, although the draft was approved in October by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The information was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing two people familiar with the case.

The next stage of the procedure has been held up by Michael Duffey – the US deputy secretary of defense in charge of weapons procurement and logistics. No reasons have so far been given as to why the documents have not been moved forward.

Zelensky claims Trump gave his approval

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that Donald Trump had given the „green light“ to granting Kyiv the license. However, the US president has not publicly announced such a decision, and the procedure at the Pentagon remains unfinished.

Thus, as of now, there is no finalized license that would allow Ukraine to begin producing Patriot missiles on its own territory. The approval of the draft by representatives of the US administration has not led to the completion of the administrative procedure.

Possible production of PAC-2 GEM-T

Ukraine has held talks with the US company Raytheon on organizing licensed production. This suggests that the potential license could cover the PAC-2 GEM-T missile. The more modern PAC-3 variant is produced by Lockheed Martin.

The development of the procedure is important for Kyiv because of its efforts to build its own capacity to produce ammunition for air defense. For now, however, it is unclear when the documents will be processed and whether the license will be issued.

Sources: focus-news.net, radiosvoboda.org