Magnitude 4 earthquake shakes the Bursa region

A magnitude 4 earthquake was recorded in the Bursa region of Türkiye. The epicenter was about 32 kilometers northwest of the city, at a depth of 14 kilometers, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. According to the center’s data, the tremor occurred 8 kilometers north-northwest of Mudanya.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority recorded the earthquake at a magnitude of 3.9 and a depth of 13.65 kilometers. The area in question is in Gemlik Bay, near Mudanya, in Bursa Province. The difference in magnitude is related to measurements taken by different seismological systems.

The tremor was also detected by the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. It was preceded by a series of around ten weaker earth movements.

Residents felt a brief swaying

Local residents described first hearing a loud rumble, “like an explosion”, followed by swaying. According to some of them, the earthquake lasted about 5-6 seconds, Focus reported.

There have been no reports of damage so far. No injuries have been reported either. The seismological parameters may be уточнени following further processing of the information.

Sources: focus-news.net